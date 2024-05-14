Hidden Gems with Armagh Guided Walking Tours and the Archbishop’s Palace Tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the best ways to discover the delights of the city, and become immersed in its culture, past and present, is through an official guided walking tour.
Under the guidance of an experienced tour guide, you can walk through Armagh’s vibrant and varied history as you hear stories and anecdotes about the area, learn about the city’s renowned Georgian architecture and take a leisurely stroll along the distinct cobbled streets as you uncover some of the city’s hidden gems along the way.
Guided walking tours operate Thursday – Saturday at 11am, Sunday at 2pm from 13 June until 8 September. The meeting point is the main entrance to Armagh County Museum on The Mall. Each tour will last approx. 90 minutes, with the tour conducted entirely outdoors.
Sensible footwear and clothing is recommended and please note some uneven, steep or narrow streets will be part of the tour.
As an addition to the walking tour programme this year, there will be a guided tour of the Archbishop’s Palace on Sundays in June, July, August and September at 2pm. This tour will provide a glimpse into the Palace building, its history and heritage and an insight into the life of Archbishop Robinson who built it.
Each walking tour costs £6.00 per person. Tickets must be booked online by visiting visitarmagh.com/walkingtours
For further information please email [email protected]