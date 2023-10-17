Register
‘Historic WWII-type grenade’ triggered security alert in Larne

A security alert in Larne has ended after a controlled explosion was carried out on a Second World War-type grenade.
By Helena McManus
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
Diversions were put in place after police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Narrow Gauge Road area of the town this afternoon (Tuesday).

In an update this evening, Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

“Ammunition technical officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

A security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne is now over. Photo: Google mapsA security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne is now over. Photo: Google maps
A security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne is now over. Photo: Google maps

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

Diversions had been in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts with the public told to avoid the area.

