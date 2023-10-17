A security alert in Larne has ended after a controlled explosion was carried out on a Second World War-type grenade.

Diversions were put in place after police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Narrow Gauge Road area of the town this afternoon (Tuesday).

In an update this evening, Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

“Ammunition technical officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

A security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne is now over. Photo: Google maps

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”