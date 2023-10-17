‘Historic WWII-type grenade’ triggered security alert in Larne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diversions were put in place after police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Narrow Gauge Road area of the town this afternoon (Tuesday).
In an update this evening, Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Ammunition technical officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.
“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”
Diversions had been in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts with the public told to avoid the area.