Hit the North Street Art Festival revamps neglected city centre areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Seedhead Arts and supported by Belfast One, the festival aims to infuse colour and creativity into the urban landscape, breathing new life into neglected parts of Belfast, including the stalled Tribeca area.

A series of workshops and exhibitions will be taking place across the city over the weekend, offering participants and visitors alike the opportunity to engage with the vibrant world of street art - sign writing workshops, art auctions and creator spotlights are programmed from 2nd May onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will also feature a "mini-jam" on Lower Garfield Street and Royal Avenue, where local artists will collaborate on transforming the hoarding around the Tribeca area.

National World

Callum Craig, Marketing, Communications & Events Manager at Belfast One said:

“While we acknowledge this project doesn't solve all issues surrounding Tribeca, we think it helps to combat anti-social behaviour, add some vibrancy to the area and help to support businesses affected by dereliction, such as The Deer’s Head until more serious intervention takes place. This piece is also predominantly crafted by local artists, which we hope will encourage community involvement and ownership.”

The mini-jam is scheduled to take place on May 25th, marking another exciting chapter in Belfast’s cultural calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast One’s investment in ‘Hit the North’ underscores a commitment to fostering creativity and revitalising neglected urban spaces. By supporting initiatives like this, the BID aims to address graffiti, antisocial behaviour and urban neglect, while celebrating the positive impact of street art on communities.

Something to note, perhaps, is the distinction between graffiti and street art - graffiti, often associated with vandalism and unauthorised markings on public or private property, represents a form of unsanctioned expression that can take away from the aesthetic appeal and safety of urban spaces. Commissioned Street art, however, stands as a testament to the collaborative synergy between local artists, property owners, and community stakeholders, and often serves to improve the appearance and safety of an urban area.