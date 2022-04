The incident is ongoing and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Church Way area of Swatragh this afternoon.

“The Upperlands Road is closed at its junction with Kilrea Road and Gortede Road.

“A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists should avoid the area.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

