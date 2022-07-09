Homes evacuated during Ballymoney security alert

The police have since confirmed the alert - in the Henry Street area - is over.

Inspector Burns said: “At around 7.05pm on Friday, July 8, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Officers and ATO attended with two controlled explosions carried on the object, which was declared nothing untoward.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation and residents are returning to their properties. All roads that were closed, have now reopened. We would like to thank those affected for their cooperation as we made the area safe.

The scene of a security alert sparked by a suspicious object in Ballymoney .Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact police quoting reference number 1602 08/07/22.

“You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,”