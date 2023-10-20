Honeyford calls for an affordable childcare for Northern Ireland as Alliance launches new scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was speaking at the unveiling of ‘Children First’, which outlines Alliance’s plans for an affordable childcare scheme aimed at significantly reducing costs for parents, whilst driving up the quality of childcare provision and making the sector more sustainable.
Mr Honeyford said: “The idea of 30 free hours of childcare, a policy championed by the Conservatives at a national level and others locally, has failed to deliver for families and providers in England. If implementing failing Tory policy is the best we can do for families and children in Northern Ireland, something has gone seriously wrong.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Alliance's proposals for an affordable childcare scheme would deliver a practical and child-centred solution to the current crisis, with reduced costs for parents and more support for childcare providers.
"We need to be ambitious for our children and families. Alliance will deliver affordable, quality, flexible, child-centred care, with core-funding paid directly to providers as the best way to promote a system that’s flexible and available to all.
"Not only will this ensure children are placed at the heart of the system, but will increase the quality of childcare provision as staff are upskilled through enhanced training and qualifications, bolstering the sector.
"We are confident this document can act as a blueprint for an incoming Executive, which if restored and reformed, can begin to deliver quality childcare for all children.”