How the 'Boardroom Apprentice' helped Lisburn man Robin Taylor make a difference

Though already a part of Northern Ireland’s civil service, local man Robin Taylor felt he wanted the chance to give back to the community he lives in. The Boardroom Apprentice programme gave Robin the opportunity to do exactly that.

Hailing from Lisburn originally, Robin is an employee within the Department for the Economy, working within the Permanent Secretary’s office. Incentivised by a desire to “make a difference in the community”, Robin joined the Boardroom Apprenticeship scheme in August last year.

Founded in 2017 by Eileen Mullan, Boardroom Apprentice seeks to move the board member role from aspiration to reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For people wanting to make a tangible difference to their local or national community, Boardroom Apprentice enables individuals to learn and develop the necessary skills in a safe and well-supported environment.

Boardroom Apprentice Robin Taylor

With a passion for music, Robin knew going into the programme that he wanted to work on a board with a background in the arts.

“Music plays a major role in my life,” said Robin, who plays both percussion and the piano, and has prior experience as a member of a band.

It happened that Robin was placed with Arts Care, a charity based in Belfast. Founded in 1991, Art Care serves as the meeting point between art and healthcare. Through a variety of art projects, workshops and events, Arts Care aims to support the health and well-being of all its participants.Boardroom Apprentice pushed Robin harder than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In all honesty, the programme was much more than I expected,” said Robin, adding: “More work, but I also got much more out of it.”

Though perhaps challenging at times, Robin’s time with Arts Care helped him to develop skills vital to a position on a board in the public sector. But there’s a versatility to the skills learned, too.

“It definitely added several strings to my bow,” said Robin. “I've a much greater understanding of what Boards do, and can apply almost all of the learning to my day job as well.”