On Thursday, October 24, Lisburn Sea Cadets hosted the Northern Area Officer, Cdr Gary Farmer RD RN, as part of the biennial inspection process that makes sure the unit delivering a safe and effective Cadet experience for Lisburn’s young people.

As always, the event opened with ‘Colours’ and then an inspection of all the cadets and volunteers. Family and friends of the unit were then treated to demonstrations of cadet activity including catering and seamanship with the stars of the show, the Junior Cadets, demonstrating their STEM prowess by defeating their parents in a tin foil boat making contest.

At the end of the evening, Cdr Farmer presented most of the cadet awards for the year, but the presentation began with a poignant moment as the PO(SCC) Exwood Memorial Award was awarded for the first time.

Carolyn, who died unexpectedly late last year, was a stalwart of the unit and a number of other charities including the Royal Naval Association and the Military Wives Choir. As Carolyn’s daughter had to join the event virtually, a committee member of the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir was on hand to present the award to Cadet First Class Hannah.

Cadet First Class Hanna receives the Cadet of Year Award from the inspecting officer Cdr Gary Farmer RD RN. SLt(SCC) John McCullagh RNR, the Commanding Officer of Lisburn Sea Cadets watches on.

Hannah was also presented with Cadet of the Year to cap a memorable evening for both her and the unit. The unit was delighted to hear that they had passed the inspection with flying colours, winning a Burgee that will be ‘flown’ with pride on the unit’s wall.

Attendees at the event were also informed that the now annual Christmas Craft Fair to support the unit will be held in the Bridge Community Centre on November 24 between 1pm and 4pm – please come along and support the unit’s continued success in helping Lisburn’s young people.

There will also be the chance for you to meet Santa, to try and defeat our expert Junior boat builders and find out more about becoming a cadet or volunteer.

The unit is currently recruiting new cadets and volunteers. Volunteers can be any age and need no previous naval or military experience. Cadets can join between 10 and 17 years old.

The winners from Lisburn Sea Cadets’ inspection show off their prizes.

The unit is considering opening a new junior section for 9 year olds and are keen to hear from any parent who has a nine year-old interested in joining.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact the unit on [email protected] or come to the Craft Fair on November 24 between 1pm and 4pm.