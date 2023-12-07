The cause of the fire which has caused significant damage to a number of premises at Loughbrook Industrial Estate in Bessbrook is under investigation.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service issued an update this afternoon in relation to the incident.

“Firefighters are continuing to deal with a large fire at commercial premises at Loughbrook Industrial Estate, Camlough Road, Newry. The initial call was received at 12.27am this morning (Thursday 7 December 2023),” said an NIFRS statement.

“There are currently 32 firefighters, five fire appliances, a Command Support Unit, an aerial appliance and water tanker in attendance at the incident. The incident has been scaled back however firefighting operations are likely to continue for the duration of the day.

“The fire has caused significant damage to several of the industrial units however, Firefighters have worked hard overnight to prevent the fire from spreading to other units within the complex.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.