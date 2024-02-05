Ireland's highest bar and restaurant unveils new function room
Due to our continued success, reputation and tourism interest the need to expand was essential to cater for the demand. The Hayshed is an exclusive large space perfect for all occasions. Whether it be a birthday party, baby shower, day two celebration or even a conference, The Hayshed has everything you need to bring your unique ideas into reality and our dedicated staff will ensure your occasion is unforgettable.
This cosy yet spacious area can comfortably seat 70 people at one time. Our Head Chef has carefully come up with a fantastic set meu, finger food menu & hot food menu so you have plenty of menu choices at different price points.
Furnished with beautiful wooden panelling, an open fire and a bar with 4 different beers on draught, you’ll not want the night to end!
The Hayshed has now been operational since September and is pretty much booked out every weekend from now until Christmas! Sundays would be our busiest day of the week and beforehand we really struggled with the volume of customers in the main restaurant area. We can now comfortably accommodate the numbers without a long waiting list. More job openings have become available as we have continued to expand and we now have over 40 members of staff.