Joy for team at hospital’s new Enhanced Care Unit

​A new Enhanced Care Unit has opened at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Located on the third floor of the hospital, in the former High Dependency Unit, the Enhanced Care Unit team looks after the sickest patients who need inpatient medical care at the hospital.

A review of the High Dependency Unit was a key part of the remit of the Daisy Hill Hospital Expert Panel, which worked with the Southern Trust on the implementation of the stabilisation plans for acute inpatient medical services at the hospital.

Trudy Reid, Director of Medicine and Unscheduled Care for the Southern Trust explains: “Whilst always recognised as a very valuable asset to Daisy Hill Hospital, the High Dependency Unit had never met the formal criteria that defines a Level 2 critical care unit by national guidelines.

“Drawing on clinical evidence, expert advice and the views of its highly experienced nursing team, the Expert Panel recommended maintaining the unit in its current location and continuing to offer critical care training to staff, so that they can provide enhanced care to those patients who need greater support than a general ward environment, but not quite the level for high dependency.”

Mary Burke, Chief Operating Officer for Daisy Hill Hospital, added: “We have always had a very dedicated, professional team of medical, nursing, AHP and support staff within the High Dependency Unit.

“Whilst we continue to work with Craigavon and other hospitals within the regional critical care network to transfer patients to high dependency or intensive care as needed, we are proud to offer this enhanced acuity care to local patients from our modern, eight bedded clinical facility at Daisy Hill.

“Our sincerest thanks to the Expert Panel who worked with staff to find this solution which secures the excellent skillset of our compassionate team at Daisy Hill while ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate care in the right place.”