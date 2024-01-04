Larne Grammar School 1st XV progress to last 16 of the Schools' Cup

Congratulations to Larne Grammar School 1st XV who came out on top of an extremely competitive fixture against Royal School Dungannon on 13th December 2023.

The 20-19 victory placed Larne Grammar School at the top of Pool D and secures a Schools' Cup last 16 place away to Sullivan Upper School. This fixture is due to be played on Saturday 27th January 2024.

Royal School Dungannon made a strong start applying pressure in the Larne Grammar 22m, eventually crashing over after 10 minutes to lead 7- 0. Larne Grammar responded with a penalty from outhalf Ethan Duncan reducing the deficit to four points. A well worked set piece then created space for Ryan McDowell to break the defensive line and score in the corner. LGS 8 – 7 RSD.

Dungannon responded immediately with their powerful pack carrying continuously at the Larne Grammar defenders. Their industrious efforts were eventually rewarded with another try leaving the score at halftime LGS 8-12 RSD.

The scoreline would continue to sway in favour of both sides throughout the second-half. An outstanding solo effort from Ryan McDowell saw him run from his own half, evading countless defenders to score in the corner. Ethan Duncan converted a difficult kick from the touchline. LGS 15 – 12 RSD.

In similar fashion, the RSD centre then made a break from halfway to score under the sticks. With a successful conversion the score stood at LGS 15 – 19 RSD.

The Larne Grammar side seemed to be galvanised by the scoreline pressure, completing multiple carries in the Dungannon 22m. After a series of penalties against Dungannon for offside and indiscretions at ruck, Larne Grammar were able to create the space required for Ryan McDowell to power over for his third score of the afternoon. LGS 20-19.

