Charity and the act of giving has always been a core ethos for Larne Grammar School, however this ethos really was emphasised in its Charity Committee’s response to fundraising activities this year.

The cost of living crisis has impacted many individuals. The LGS Charity Committee has decided to try and help with this through fundraisers aimed at supporting multiple charities such as the Foodbank Larne and Air Ambulance (NI).

These charities are vital to many families around Larne and Northern Ireland providing life changing services and providing care and support for families and individuals who are most in need.

Autumn Term

Larne Grammar Charity Committee presents a cheque to Air Ambulance NI. Photo submitted by Larne Grammar School.

At Halloween, LGS held a hoody day in school, where pupils were given the chance to wear hoodies instead of their blazers – this proved popular, raising just over £600 for the Foodbank (including Babybank) and “warm projects”, alongside the Air Ambulance NI. A wide range of hoodies were seen among staff and pupils and provided a welcome break from the usual blazers that our pupils are used to wearing every day.

Before Christmas, the LGS Charity Committee partook in our annual tradition of selling candy canes – here students could purchase candy canes in packs of three. Pupils could buy these for themselves or as a gift for their friends before splitting up for the Christmas break.

Outside of school, our dedicated Charity Committee members are actively involved with community support. In November, some of our members signed up for the Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Appeal and, in December, other members volunteered at the Foodbank, helping to prepare hampers to be given to those in need for Christmas.

A big shoutout to those involved in these projects as your efforts will have been greatly appreciated not only by the charities, but also by those who you have helped.

Larne Grammar Charity Committee presents a cheque to Larne Foodbank. Photo submitted by Larne Grammar School.

Spring Term

As Easter drew closer, the LGS charity committee made themselves busy making, donating, and selling Easter buns. This proved more popular than expected as pupils rushed to the stalls to get their hands on these sweet treats. For only 50p each, pupils and staff alike could enjoy these buns lovingly made by their peers.

Summer Term

The week after Easter break saw our own LGS Chess Master, Mr McNaughten, take on 27 of our elite LGS chess challengers in a battle to determine the LGS chess champion, all in aid of the Air Ambulance NI and Foodbank projects. He played 16 pupils simultaneously – no easy task!

Tuesday’s battle was hosted by Mr Lambe and our chess expert lost a few of his matches to Luke Simpson, Reuben Fokkens, and Oscar Moore and dished out three £5 notes.

Thursday’s skirmish, hosted by Mr Rea, was a mixed session with Mr McNaughten checkmating two of our chess challengers and grinding the confidence of others to a halt. However, a mix of cheering from the challengers’ loyal supporters and witty humour from Mr Rea helped rejuvenate the confidence in our challengers, seeing Mr McNaughten beaten by two of our challengers: Shea Kelso and Sam O’Neill, and drawing with or defeating the others.

As the summer exam season began, so did the hot weather. The LGS charity committee began selling ice lollies to help them find relief from the unrelenting heat outdoors. This helped to further increase the fundraising total for the year.

In the last week of the school year, the LGS Charity Committee hosted the LGS Charity Table Quiz. Here students were challenged to complete six rounds of questions in groups with the winners from each year receiving a bag of prizes. This raised around £350 and showed just how supportive our pupils are of the Charity Committee’s efforts.

Other Events

As always, the final day of each term provides students the opportunity to pay £1 to roam the halls of LGS in non-school uniform. These events always ensured that LGS became a hub of colour for a day, brightening the spirits of all involved and allowing our pupils the chance to express their vibrant personalities through their attire.

Teachers were also able to participate in these non-school uniform days, downing the suits and cardigans for comfy loungewear and snazzy ties/socks.

Conclusion

Throughout the academic year, the LGS Charity Committee strives to raise as much as we can for charities not only in Northern Ireland, but all around the world – relying on the generosity of our student body and faculty to help us meet our fundraiser targets and provide much-needed support throughout.

Thank you to all of the staff members who have provided us with your expertise, resources, and time; and to everyone who donated to or purchased from the LGS Charity Committee this year – without your generosity none of this would have been possible.