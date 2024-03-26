Larne Grammar School GCSE and A Level Art Students feature at Fashion Gala

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a magnificent celebration of fashion and art, two teacher’s and 18 pupils descended upon the stately Magheramourne Estate to mark 40 illustrious years of Geraldine Connon’s iconic fashion design business. The gala, a fusion of creativity and elegance, brought together designers, artists, teachers, parents, pupils, dignitaries and fashion enthusiasts under one roof.

As the sun set on the estate’s sprawling gardens, guests arrived adorned in their finest attire. There was a real excitement as we were eager to spot the pupil’s designs in amongst Geraldine’s curated 40th anniversary show.

The pupils marvelled at the sight before them—the combination of GCSE & A Level art and fashion, in its most enchanting form.

Larne Grammar School Art Students with Teacher, Mrs L Agass

Geraldine Connon, renowned in the world of fashion design and a past pupil of Larne Grammar School, welcomed her guests with grace and warmth. Against the backdrop of Magheramourne’s splendid ballroom, she reflected on her journey, from humble beginnings to global acclaim.

The highlight of the evening for us came as Geraldine unveiled her latest collection, with a number of outfits and accessories inspired by the artworks of the talented pupils of Larne Grammar Art Department.

As the models glided down the runway and through the crowd, the collection transcended mere fashion, emerging as a celebration of creativity in its purest form.

For Mrs Agass and her pupils, seeing their artistry come to life on the runway was a unique moment of pride and joy. To witness their designs inspire one of the industry’s luminaries was a validation of their talent and a testament to the transformative power of collaboration between Geraldine, Mid & East Antrim Council, the Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and the two Larne schools (Larne Grammar School & Larne High School).

Larne Grammar School Art Students Design Board

In the heart of that magnificent stately home, amidst the splendour of Geraldine Connon’s creations and the inspired visions of Larne Grammar Art Pupils, a new chapter in the history of creativity in Larne Grammar had been written—one destined to endure in the minds of the pupils for years to come.