The Guest of Honour for the evening was former pupil, Ms Linzi Rooney, the founder and CEO of the very successful local company, Born & Bred.

Rev Dr Colin McClure opened proceedings by welcoming guests and stating, ‘how important it is that we gather together on this occasion.’ He referred to the sporting success that we have witnessed throughout the summer during the Olympics and Paralympics and recognised the support that these athletes have received from a wide range of people. Rev Dr McClure likened this to our own Prize Night asserting that, ‘we are very proud of the achievement,’ of our pupils, ‘but we acknowledge that this achievement is enabled by a whole range of people'. He went on congratulate the pupils on their success and thank parents and staff for their support in helping them to fulfil their potential. Rev Dr McClure then invited Mr Wylie to deliver his 13th Annual Report as Principal of Larne Grammar School.

Mr Wylie began his address by giving thanks for, ‘the opportunity to pause amid the busyness of school life and reflect on, and celebrate, the many successes enjoyed by the members of our school community'.

He said: "Success comes in many forms’ and whilst Prize Night presents to the opportunity to celebrate our ‘very top achievers’ we must also, ‘recognise and celebrate the successes of those pupils who are not with us this evening – those who have “fulfilled their promise” but who will never be top of the class."

He went on to encourage pupils and guests to also recognise failure, ‘specifically the failures we learn from,’suggesting that success is built on a foundation of consistent failure. In quoting the Japanese proverb, ‘fall seven times and stand up eight’ Mr Wylie asserted that, ‘it is resilience that is the key to success’.

Resilience was the key characteristic highlighted by the principal when recognising the fantastic results achieved by Larne Grammar School pupils, ‘in a year when CCEA has returned GCSE and ‘A’ Level grading to pre-pandemic levels'. At GCE ‘A’ Level, 82% of Year 14 pupils achieved the key measure of 3 A*-C grades and thirteen students gained at least 3 As. At AS Level, Isla Allen and Taylor Black were awarded 4 A grades and a further twelve achieved at least 3 As. Mr Wylie reported that, ‘GCSE results were outstanding and performance at every key measure will be above (or well above) the NI Grammar School Average.’ 97% of Year 12 pupils gained at least 7 A*-C grades (including English & Mathematics) with over two thirds of the cohort achieving 7 A*-Bs (including English and Maths). Forty-four pupils achieved at least 8 As with thirty-one being awarded straight A*/A grades. Mr Wylie noted the sense of pride shared by governors, staff, pupils and parents in celebrating these results.

The Principal went on to deliver an extensive report highlighting the ‘wide range of opportunities for personal growth and development through participation in an extensive extra-curricular and enrichment programme,’ noting significant success in the fields of Music, Public Speaking, Art, Literacy, Sport, Innovation and Travel.

Mr Wylie then paid tribute to some of the Governors and members of staff, ‘who play such an important role in the life of this school'. He expressed his honour in publicly recognising, ‘the distinguished and selfless service’ of departing Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Roy Logan who has provided him with, ‘wisdom, guidance and direction, along with delivering strong yet gentle leadership to the governing body'.

Mr Wylie also noted the retirement of Mr Roy Beggs who served on the Board of Larne Grammar School for almost fifty years stating that, ‘his experience will be impossible to replace.’ He paid tribute to retiring teacher, Mr Paul McNaughton, whose, ‘forthright and subversive sense of humour made him a firm favourite with generations of pupils'.

Mr Wylie commented: "His experience, knowledge and wisdom will not be easily replaced, and he will be missed by his colleagues and his pupils in equal measure."

He bid farewell to Mrs Helen MacCorkell, who, having started in Larne Grammar School in August 1999, moves on to pastures new. He said: "Her talent and determination combined with a warm and engaging personality mean that she will enjoy the same success in the next stage of her career."

Mr Wylie also recognised the contribution of other departing staff, Mr Heggarty, Mrs Fraser, Miss Bell, Mr Shirley and Miss Smyth and welcomed Mrs Brown and Mr McHugh to the ICT department, Miss Squire and Ms McClelland to the Home Economics Department, and Mrs Norwood to the Music Department.

In closing, the Principal concluded his report, by returning to where he started and read a poem, entitled “Success”, by the nineteenth century American poet, Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Following the distribution of Junior and Senior Prizes, and an impressive musical interlude, including performances from the Choral Group Choir and piano soloist, Jasmine Tsang, Rev Dr McClure introduced the Guest of Honour, Ms Linzi Rooney. A ‘creative entrepreneur’ and owner of local company “Born and Bred”, Ms Rooney is focused on supporting and showcasing local artists whilst growing her company’s own product collection. Beyond her businesses, Linzi is known for her advocacy of the creative sector in Belfast and her dedication to promote the city’s unique cultural identity.

Ms Rooney began by congratulating the pupils on their, ‘amazing achievements’ stating that they had already surpassed her accomplishments as she admitted that, despite spending seven years at Larne Grammar School, this was her first attendance at Prize Night! In sharing stories from her personal and professional life, she encouraged the pupils to, ‘follow their passion’ and, ‘find their talent’ stating that, ‘success isn’t about being perfect'. She concluded by challenging the pupils to, ’explore… have adventures, be brave, stay determined, stay curious and don’t forget to enjoy the journey’.

The final speech of the evening was delivered by Head Boy, Ethan Duncan, and Head Girl, Lauren McKeown. In their speech they congratulated their fellow pupils on their effort, determination and success and thanked teachers, parents, family and friends for their role in supporting this success. They encouraged their peers to, ‘immerse yourself in school life,’ and make the most of the extensive opportunities at Larne Grammar School stating that, ‘the most fulfilling elements of school life can be found outside of the curriculum’.

