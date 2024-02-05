Lauren McKeown - winner of the Rotary Youth Competition. Photo submitted by Larne Grammar School

Lauren and 23 other pupils from across the island of Ireland will visit Stormont in Belfast and the Dail in Dublin before flying out to Strasbourg to participate in the Euroscola, debating the topic ‘The EU’s zero pollution ambition’ with students from all over Europe.

In January, Lauren was warmly welcomed to a meeting of the Larne Rotary Club where she spoke about her experience of the competition to date and gratefully received a prize for winning the Larne heat of the competition.

