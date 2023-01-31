Relatives of loved ones who died in the MW Princess Victoria tragedy were in attendance as the east Antrim community commemorated the 70th anniversary of the maritime disaster on Tuesday.

The vessel sank between Stranraer and Larne in highs seas and storms in January 1953 with the loss of 137 lives, including 27 people from Larne.

There were victims too from Ballygally, Islandmagee, Carrickfergus and Greenisland as well as Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

The devastating impact on the town and wider area was recalled at the annual memorial service at the Princess Victoria Memorial at Larne Harbour, which was organised by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050 in association with Mid and East Antrim Council.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, laying a wreath at the Princess Victoria Memorial in Larne. Photos courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Wreath laying was led by Jane Allen, Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with the rescue services, maritime bodies and other groups in the community represented.

A wreath was also laid on behalf of Dumfries and Galloway Council, while a Mid and East Antrim wreath was laid at a similar commemoration at Agnew Park in Stranraer - location of the Princess Victoria memorial in the Scottish port.

Special Programme

A special programme of events marking the 70th anniversary continues with a performance of ‘For those in Peril on the Sea’ on Thursday (February 2) at the McNeill Theatre.

Wreaths were laid at the Princess Victoria Memorial on on the 70th anniversary of the tragedy.

Presented by local readers and musicians, it will explore the relationship with the sea over generations and reflect on the worst maritime disaster to affect the communities of east Antrim and Galloway and Dumfries.

‘MV Princess Victoria’, written by Ivan Black and commissioned by the legacy Larne Council, will be performed by East Antrim Seniors Accordion Orchestra.

An exhibition marking the loss of the Princess Victoria is being held at Larne Museum until February 4. It tells the story of the ship and the fateful day on which she sank and also includes letters of sympathy sent to the family of James Arthur Morrow of Carnalbanagh who perished in the disaster.

Members of the community paying tribute on Tuesday morning.

A book launch and a BBC community service recording, which was organised on behalf of council by Larne Ministers’ Club, also formed part of the tributes.

A piper participating in Tuesday's memorial service in Larne.

Members of the RNLI taking part in the commemoration event at Chaine Memorial Road.