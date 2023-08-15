Larne RNLI has highlighted the importance of being able to contact the shore after assisting a vessel that had suffered engine failure.

Larne RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparron, on August 10 at the request of Belfast Coastguard.

It followed reports of a 17 metre motor vessel in difficulty 12 miles north east of Larne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two volunteer crew members were transferred to the boat to check the person onboard was safe and to establish a tow line to take the casualty vessel to Larne Harbour.

Larne RNLI’s coxswain, Frank Healy said: “Poor visibility made the search more challenging than usual, but we the excellent work of the volunteer crew still provided a good outcome.