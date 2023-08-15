Larne RNLI assists vessel after engine failure
Larne RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparron, on August 10 at the request of Belfast Coastguard.
It followed reports of a 17 metre motor vessel in difficulty 12 miles north east of Larne.
Two volunteer crew members were transferred to the boat to check the person onboard was safe and to establish a tow line to take the casualty vessel to Larne Harbour.
Larne RNLI’s coxswain, Frank Healy said: “Poor visibility made the search more challenging than usual, but we the excellent work of the volunteer crew still provided a good outcome.
“The casualty made the right decision to call for help whenever they realised they were in difficulty. Please remember to carry a means of contacting the shore and should you or anyone you see get into trouble on the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”