Larne RNLI assists vessel after engine failure

Larne RNLI has highlighted the importance of being able to contact the shore after assisting a vessel that had suffered engine failure.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

Larne RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparron, on August 10 at the request of Belfast Coastguard.

It followed reports of a 17 metre motor vessel in difficulty 12 miles north east of Larne.

Two volunteer crew members were transferred to the boat to check the person onboard was safe and to establish a tow line to take the casualty vessel to Larne Harbour.

Larne RNLI’s coxswain, Frank Healy said: “Poor visibility made the search more challenging than usual, but we the excellent work of the volunteer crew still provided a good outcome.

“The casualty made the right decision to call for help whenever they realised they were in difficulty. Please remember to carry a means of contacting the shore and should you or anyone you see get into trouble on the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

