Larne RNLI rescues four kayakers drifting in direction of shipping lane off Islandmagee
The incident happened off Browns Bay, Islandmagee, around 2.12pm on Monday, June 24. At the request of Belfast Coastguard, the volunteer crew responded in weather conditions described as overcast with fair visibility and a southerly offshore wind blowing.
Once at the scene, the crew found all four kayakers were safe and well but that they had drifted quickly in the direction of a shipping lane. They were brought onboard the lifeboat and transferred safely to Portmuck and into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.
The lifeboat crew then went back to retrieve the kayaks from the water so they wouldn’t present a hazard to other sea users. They were towed to Ballylumford Harbour and returned to their owners.
Larne RNLI Helm Jack Healy said: “The casualties were caught out by the offshore wind today but did the right thing in raising the alarm once they knew they were in difficulty, and we were delighted to help and bring them safely ashore.
“As we approach the summer holidays this weekend, we would remind everyone planning a trip or activity at sea to enjoy them themselves but to go prepared.
"Check weather and tide times, always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device, let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back.
"Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”