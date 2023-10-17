Police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne this afternoon (Tuesday, October 17).

Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

It is not the first time that such a discovery has been made in Larne.