Larne security alert: update following discovery of suspicious object

Cordons had been put in place last night (Friday, May 6) in the Hillmount Gardens area following reports of a suspicious object.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 10.30am today (Saturday)that the alert has now ended.
The suspicious object has been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and declared a hoax. It has been taken away for further examination.
All cordons have been lifted and residents whose homes had to be evacuated have now been able to return.
Inspector Aaron Brown said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.
"f anyone has information about this incident, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1971 of 06/05/22."
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/