Larne security alert: update following discovery of suspicious object

The security alert is in the Hillmount Gardens area. Picture: Google

Cordons had been put in place last night (Friday, May 6) in the Hillmount Gardens area following reports of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 10.30am today (Saturday)that the alert has now ended.

The suspicious object has been examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and declared a hoax. It has been taken away for further examination.

All cordons have been lifted and residents whose homes had to be evacuated have now been able to return.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.

"f anyone has information about this incident, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1971 of 06/05/22."