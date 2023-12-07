LATEST: Firefighters tackle huge Bessbrook blaze
Firefighters are tackling a significant fire at Loughbrook Industrial Estate in Bessbrook.
Pictures shared on social media show the extent of the fire, which appears to have caused significant damage to property.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at commercial premises on the Camlough Road outside Bessbrook.
"The Camlough Road is open to traffic, however, delays can be expected.”
They later added: “All roads in Bessbrook are open to motorists this morning. Police are in the area assisting with traffic management. Please be patient and respect other motorists in this congestion.”
More as we get it.