Leading diabetes charity to launch Live Well Hub in Lisburn
The new Hub will be the fourth of its kind available in Northern Ireland, providing members of the local community with free information and resources to support their diabetes care as they hear from both local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team.
Across Northern Ireland, nearly 112,000 people are living with diabetes. A further 66,000 people in Northern Ireland are considered to have pre-diabetes and are at risk of developing the condition during their lifetime.
Commenting on the Live Well Hubs, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Interim National Director, Roxanne Small, said: “We’re so pleased to provide our Live Well Hub offering to members of the local community in Lisburn. We understand that being diagnosed with diabetes can be very overwhelming and we hope this will offer members a space to connect with others, share their experiences, and hear from local healthcare professionals. People are welcome to drop in at any of our upcoming dates, the team would love to see you there.”
Upcoming dates – Resurgam Healthy Living Centre at the Laganview Enterprise Centre, 69 Drumbeg Drive, Lisburn, BT28 1QJ
- o Tuesday 9th April 1011am (Official opening)
- o Tuesday 16th April 10-11am
- o Tuesday 23rd April 10-11am
- o Tuesday 30th April 10-11am
- o Tuesday 7th May 10-11am
- o Tuesday 14th May 10-11am
If you would like further information on the Live Well Hubs, please get in touch with the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team at [email protected] or visit www.diabetes.org.uk/NorthernIreland