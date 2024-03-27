Leading diabetes charity to launch Live Well Hub in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Hub will be the fourth of its kind available in Northern Ireland, providing members of the local community with free information and resources to support their diabetes care as they hear from both local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team.

Across Northern Ireland, nearly 112,000 people are living with diabetes. A further 66,000 people in Northern Ireland are considered to have pre-diabetes and are at risk of developing the condition during their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the Live Well Hubs, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Interim National Director, Roxanne Small, said: “We’re so pleased to provide our Live Well Hub offering to members of the local community in Lisburn. We understand that being diagnosed with diabetes can be very overwhelming and we hope this will offer members a space to connect with others, share their experiences, and hear from local healthcare professionals. People are welcome to drop in at any of our upcoming dates, the team would love to see you there.”

Diabetes UK Live Well Hub

Upcoming dates – Resurgam Healthy Living Centre at the Laganview Enterprise Centre, 69 Drumbeg Drive, Lisburn, BT28 1QJ

o Tuesday 9th April 1011am (Official opening)

o Tuesday 16th April 10-11am

o Tuesday 23rd April 10-11am

o Tuesday 30th April 10-11am

o Tuesday 7th May 10-11am

o Tuesday 14th May 10-11am