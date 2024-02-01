Register
Lisburn company's Head of Engineering & Project Management outlines 2024 goals

Steven Cunningham, Head of Engineering and Project Management at Lisburn-based ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland, has outlined ambitions for 2024 and beyond, focussing on enhancing customer engagement and developing people.
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
With a wealth of experience in many facets of the business including estimating, trade, sales, and project management, Steven is now responsible for the design function of the business.

He said: “As we look ahead to our ambitions for 2024, customer engagement is a key business driver for us, as well as ensuring a smooth operation from the design to stage all the way through to manufacture and delivery.

“The experience I have gained from my various roles in the business has given me a greater understanding, allowing me to see things from many different stakeholder’s perspectives – both customers and internally – to be able to improve processes and the quality of our offering. "

Steven Cunningham, Head of Engineering and Project Management at Lisburn-based ASSA ABLOY shares company goals for 2024 and beyond. Pic credit: ASSA ABLOYSteven Cunningham, Head of Engineering and Project Management at Lisburn-based ASSA ABLOY shares company goals for 2024 and beyond. Pic credit: ASSA ABLOY
Steven believes great people are at the heart of the company’s success.

He added: “We’re keen to develop staff, grow the design function, and increase collaboration across departments.

"We have a very capable design team with different age ranges, some with many valuable years of experience and some newer team members.

“This blend helps vastly when it comes to innovation, and I’m always learning new things from younger colleagues and looking at ways we can improve and do things better.

“Teamwork is crucial to reach our goals and exceed all expectations, and we are confident we have to tools in place to make 2024 a year to be proud of.”

