Lisburn Orange Order thanks everyone for their support

The members of Lisburn District Lodge LOL No 6 would express their thanks for the support and generosity of the citizens of Lisburn at the street collection on July 1, 2023, at the opening of the Orange Arch that evening.
By Rodney LockhartContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:10 GMT
The collection raised £481.72 to benefit worthy causes and charities associated with the District Lodge.

W Bro R Lockhart: District Secretary said: "I would apologise for the late acknowledgement on this matter which was delayed due to changes with admin personnel and changes to the financial year period.”

