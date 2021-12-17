Lisburn’s 98FM presenter scoops prize at Community Radio Awards

Lisburn’s 98FM presenter Davy Sims, an experienced and successful broadcasters won Bronze in the Specialist Music category for his Around the World show at the Community Radio Awards. The show is broadcast every Tuesday at 7pm on the network of stations supported by SERC, Lisburn’s 98FM, Bangor FM and FM105 Down Community Radio. Left to right, Davy Sims with Michael Clarke, Lisburn’s 98FM station manager

An experienced broadcaster, Davy once had an audience of 19 million when on Radio 1 and has achieved many accomplishments throughout his successful career including award wins all over the world. Davy’s recent accomplishment sees him become the first broadcaster from a Northern Irish station to win at the Community Radio Awards.

Broadcasting on FM105 Down Community Radio, Lisburn’s 98FM and Bangor FM, Around the World won Bronze in the Specialist Music Category. Speaking about his show Davy said: “I had always been fascinated by the Mediterranean and the criss-cross of cultures from three continents. I found so much wonderful music that you literally never hear on UK radio.

“In early 2019 I brought the idea of Around the World to the Belfast internet radio station and production company Slice Audio who let me take my ideas wherever I wanted.”

Davy added: “I’ve had a long association with SERC, right back to my BBC days. I was talking to FM105’s station manager Colm McAlinden just over a year ago and he offered the show to the three community stations supported by SERC, that gave me my first broadcast platform in many years.”

Davy concluded: “Although I’ve been in the business for 40 plus years, getting an award is very prestigious and important. Not just for me, but for the SERC network and Lisburn’s 98 who are also named on the award.”

Michael Clarke, Lisburn’s 98FM station manager spoke about Davy’s award win. He said: “Everyone at Lisburn’s 98FM is delighted for Davy and recognises his talent. I think the overwhelming feeling is that we are a strong team and when one of us wins, we all do. “I was informed that this is the first time a community radio station in Northern Ireland has won something at these UK-wide awards.

“We are incredibly proud to be the ones to do it as we recognise the calibre of broadcasters across the country and the rest of the UK, so to pick up this honour has motivated us and on a personal level I’m thrilled when my team get any form of recognition as they deserve it.”

Michael concluded: “This award came at the perfect time as it marked Davy’s one year anniversary with us. His eclectic musical tastes have educated us, and his warm on-air presence has kept our listeners company throughout a challenging time for many people.

“Davy is a good role model for anyone wanting a career in radio. He’s knowledgeable, affable, hard-working, driven and everything is on time. I hope his success will inspire our other very talented presenters to new heights.”