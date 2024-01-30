Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards, sponsored by Belfast Harbour and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), aim to shine a deserved spotlight on individuals, groups, schools, businesses, or sporting associations that have volunteered their time to tackle environmental issues and instil a sense of civic pride in their local communities.

The four award categories include the newly created ‘Legacy Award’, which in honour of the 10th anniversary of the Live Here Love Here campaign pays tribute to an individual or group with a long-standing commitment to environmental causes and community service through volunteer work.

The ‘Community Together Award’, supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, recognises efforts to address community division through environmental action, whilst the ‘Rising Star Award’, supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, acknowledges up-and-coming environmental leaders.

The ‘Champions Award’ will recognise people from Live Here Love Here’s nine council partners across Northern Ireland.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager highlighted the importance of acknowledging Northern Ireland’s local environmental heroes, adding: “Northern Ireland is home to remarkable individuals committed to making the place where they live better. These unsung heroes embody the core values of Live Here Love Here, demonstrating how taking voluntary action, no matter how big or small, can lead to lasting positive change for the environment.

"Through their dedication, Northern Ireland is a cleaner, greener place to live, and our Community Awards celebrate their green thumbs and hearts. We encourage people to get behind their local champions and submit a nomination before we roll out the red, or the green, carpet this February.”

At the 2022 Community Awards, Live Here Love Here honoured Larne’s Eco-Rangers NI’s Christine Leacock. Through their community engagement, Eco-Rangers NI aim to raise awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal and inspire individuals to do their part in preserving the natural beauty of Northern Ireland.

Belfast Harbour sponsors the 2024 Awards and is set to host this year’s Awards at the Harbour Commissioner’s Office in February.

Jenni Barkley, Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Belfast Harbour explained how Live Here Love Here aligns to the organisation’s values and strategic goals. “The Live Here Love Here platform creates an important opportunity for people across Northern Ireland to come together and do more for their local community,” she said.