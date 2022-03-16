Local talent line-up to raise money for charity

It promises to be an enjoyable evening to raise funds for two worthwhile local charities ADD-NI and MACSNI.

Taking place on Saturday, 19th March at 7.00pm in Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn. Door open at 6.30pm.

Joining local lads Dónal Kearney, Zach Trouton and Michael Mormecha of TRÚ are musical theatre star, Nik Parks accompanied by the Wallace High School Jazz Band as well as mesmerising harp performances by Richard Allen and Katie Patience.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin with members of Wallace High School that will be taking part in the Mayor's St Patrick's Concert to raise money for ADD-NI and MACSNI.

Coming home to present the event is CBeebies newest TV presenter and housemate, local celebrity Gyasi Sheppy. Gyasi will co-ordinate the stage line-up.

Some of the stage highlights are: award-winning slam poet Colin Hassard, Charter School of Irish Dance, Lisburn Ukes, The Wallace High School Capella and Honours Choir and The Frontier Piper.

Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, speaking about one the first live concerts since the pandemic, said: “I am delighted to host this inclusive St Patrick’s event to promote home-grown talent across a variety of artistic and musical genres. The engagement of schools and community organisations in our citywide celebration offers something for everyone. Our headline act will bring powerful storytelling through their music and complement our whole line-up.”

Tickets are priced at £15 and Concession £10. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities ADD-NI and MACSNI.

The show is supported by The Executive Office’s Good Relations Programme.