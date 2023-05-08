The RNLI responded after a lone sailor’s 35ft yacht broke down east of Carrickfergus Castle on Sunday (May 7) morning.

The Bangor volunteer crew had just assembled at the station for a routine training exercise when at 10am, Belfast Coastguard requested the inshore lifeboat to launch and go to the assistance of the sailor.

Weather conditions at the time were good with a force 1-2 wind and calm seas. Once at the scene, the crew observed the sailor, who was wearing a lifejacket, had dropped the yacht’s anchor to secure it until the lifeboat arrived.

A tow line was established and the yacht and the sailor were brought to the nearest safe port, which was Carrickfergus Marina.

The RNLI responded to the morning call out (stock image).

Speaking after the call out, Bangor RNLI Helm Gavin Mitchell said: “We were delighted to assist the sailor this morning. Ahead of the busy summer period, we would remind boat owners to be prepared. Ensure your engine is well maintained.

"Always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problem you may encounter and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. Should you get into difficulty or see anyone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The RNLI’s volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK. The charity has 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland and has 11 lifeguarded beaches which it operates seasonally.

