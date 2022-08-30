Lough Enagh : two teenagers pronounced dead in Strathfoyle tragedy
Two teenage boys have died after getting into difficulty in the water at Lough Enagh in Derry / Londonderry.
Police confirmed early on Tuesday morning (August 30) that the bodies of two 16-year-old males have been recovered from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry / Londonderry.
The alarm had been raised on Monday evening with emergency services, including the NI air ambulance, at the scene and the public asked to avoid the area.
PSNI Inspector Brogan said: "Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday, Monday, August 29, of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.
"One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.
"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected."