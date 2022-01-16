Loughguile security alert still ongoing

Police said shortly after 5pm that they would like to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience at this time.
The alert is in the Corkey Road area.
Cordons were put in place this morning and people were asked to avoid the area.
No more details have been released.
Emergency services at the scene of a security alert in Loughguile village, Co Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Emergency services at the scene of a security alert in Loughguile, Co Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia The scene at Loughguile in Co Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia