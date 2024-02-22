Lurgan boxer Lee Gormley seeking sponsorship to help him get in the ring and fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gormley, from Derryadd, now lives and trains in Bolton, Manchester, where he is working hard to achieve success in a very tough sport.

The life of a professional fighter is far from easy, especially when balancing full-time work and family life.

Costs build up throughout the year for required medicals and scans to be able to compete, as well as other expenditures for fight nights on different professional events.

The Lurgan native is now seeking helpful monthly sponsorship from local companies in order to help him pursue his passion and dream in the ring.

“Sponsors are a vital aspect of boxing for professionals and they help massively when it comes to paying for the many costs that come with this sport,” said Gormley.

“Many people won’t realise how much it actually costs in order to just be able to get in the ring and fight.

“There are a lot of things that need covering the cost of, so sponsorship from businesses in the local community offers huge support for people like me.

“I’m fortunate to already have some sponsorship help from great Lurgan businesses such as Anthony Hendron School of Motoring and G&G Trailer Freight Ltd.

“But more support is always much appreciated and goes a long way in helping ease the added financial strain of this tough sport.”