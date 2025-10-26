Two exquisite country estate hotels have collaborated to launch a brand new travel luxury experience in Ireland and Scotland for discerning travellers.

Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois and Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire are two of the British Isles’ most celebrated boutique luxury hotels.

Their new venture – A Tale of Two Estates – is an extraordinary travel experience that invites guests to journey between two worlds of timeless elegance, heritage, and natural beauty.

It aims to bridge the best of Irish and Scottish luxury, uniting two distinct cultures of refinement into one unforgettable escape.

The partnership – revealed recently in Belfast – invites guests on a seamless journey across Scotland’s rugged southwest coast and Ireland’s hidden heartlands. This four-day experience, featuring two nights at each destination, can begin at either estate, depending on guests’ preference.

At Glenapp Castle, a majestic 21-bedroom Relais & Châteaux property awarded One Michelin Key, guests are welcomed into a world of refined Scottish hospitality.

Set within 110 acres of manicured gardens, ancient woodland and sweeping sea views, the castle offers a sense of timeless grandeur and every detail reflects warmth and generosity.

Guests are welcomed with a glass of champagne on arrival, before indulging in an exquisite dining experience in the Castle’s 3 AA Rosette private dining room. Alternatively, they may dine at the newest restaurant, The Azalea, by Glenapp Castle, where an elegant indoor–outdoor setting celebrates the finest local produce.

Nestled in the heart of the Irish countryside at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, Ballyfin Demesne stands as Ireland’s most exquisite country house hotel. Picture: released by Ballyfin.

Days unfold in a rhythm of discovery and delight: a private history tour of the Castle, an afternoon of archery on the lawns, or a tranquil cycle through woodland paths where sea air and birdsong awaken the senses. Guests can also enjoy experiences such as the Hebridean Sea Safari or a stay in Scotland’s largest Penthouse Suite.

At Ballyfin Demesne, an exquisitely restored Regency mansion set within 614 acres of private parkland, guests discover a world of timeless elegance surrounded by a 28-acre lake, ancient woodlands and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Often described as Ireland’s most lavish Regency house, Ballyfin embodies quiet luxury, refined elegance and the art of gracious living. Guests are invited to relax in surroundings where art, craftsmanship, and nature come together in perfect harmony.

The Ballyfin stay includes candlelit dinners in the private dining room, afternoon tea in the Library, and guided tours revealing the estate’s architectural treasures, historic interiors, and romantic follies.

Positioned alongside the stunning Ayrshire coast of Scotland, Glenapp Castle is an exquisite 21-bedroom PoB Hotel, a proud member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection, and honoured with a coveted Michelin key. Picture: released by Glenapp Castle.

Every detail, from a pre-dinner drink to the serene elegance of a full Irish breakfast, is designed to create a sense of calm, comfort, and belonging.

Jill Chalmers, Managing Director of Glenapp Castle, said: "Glenapp Castle has always been a place where our guests can experience the true spirit of Scotland, from our historic interiors to the breathtaking landscapes surrounding the estate.

"To collaborate with Ballyfin Demesne - an estate that holds equal distinction in Ireland - is a true honour. Together, we are creating a seamless bridge between two icons of British and Irish luxury, making the very best of these isles more accessible to discerning travellers seeking authenticity, heritage and exceptional service.”

Seamus Crotty, Managing Director of Ballyfin Demesne, added: "Ballyfin Demesne has long been celebrated for its refinement, tranquility, and connection to nature.

Enjoy fine dining at Ballyfin, which has earned its reputation as the finest Regency mansion in the country. Picture: Jack Hardy

"Collaborating with Glenapp Castle brings together two properties that share a dedication to exceptional hospitality and heritage to create a unique experience that celebrates not only both estates, but also the incredible locations to which they belong."

The just-released limited edition package, which introduces a new standard in luxury travel and celebrates these two destinations that embody the finest of Scotland and Ireland – is available on selected dates until March 31, 2026. For more details go to glenappcastle.com and ballyfin.com.