Traffic on the M1 near Lurgan is moving well following an earlier crash which caused significant delays to motorists.

The incident happened near the M1 slip road with long queues earlier this afternoon.

Crash on M1 near Lurgan, Co Armagh causing major queues.

The PSNI said: “Motorists are advised that both lanes of the M1 off-slip at Lurgan have reopened following an earlier collision. Traffic is now moving well.

A PSNI spokesperson said previously: “Motorists are advised that there are delays in the area of the M1 off-slip at Lurgan.