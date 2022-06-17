Eyewitnesses says there are long queues on the motorway after the three vehicle crash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the M1 Westbound onslip at Junction 12 remains closed due to a three vehicle road traffic collision.

“However the M1 has reopened for traffic already on the motorway.”

Accident

An eyewitness said: “There are two cars with Republic of Ireland registrations stopped on the hard shoulder with one of them pointing in the wrong direction.”

He added that the vehicles are surrounded by police cars and it was hard to know if anyone was hurt.

“All vehicles are being diverted along the slip road and off the motorway. Queues are building up. It would be advisable to take alternative routes if possible.”

