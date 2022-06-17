Eyewitnesses says there are long queues tailing off the sliproad at Junction 12 Westbound.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the M1 Westbound, the Birches junction, Armagh is closed due to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Accident

An eyewitness said: “There are two cars with Republic of Ireland registrations stopped on the hard shoulder with one of them pointing in the wrong direction.”

He added that the vehicles are surrounded by police cars and it was hard to know if anyone was hurt.

“All vehicles are being diverted along the slip road and off the motorway. Queues are building up. It would be advisable to take alternative routes if possible.”

-