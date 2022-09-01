Register
M2 closed after serious road traffic crash: diversions in place

Motorists are being advised that the M2 at Ballymena is closed following a serious road traffic collision this morning (Thursday, September 1).

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:39 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:06 am

In an update to an earlier traffic warning, police said at 7.45am that the motorway is closed at the Larne Road roundabout to the turn-off at Broughshane in both directions.

The Crebilly Road is also closed between Orkney Drive and Bog Road following the incident.

The roads are expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and are asked to find alternate routes for their journey.

Diversions are in place in Ballymena following a serious road colision this morning.
