M2 closed after serious road traffic crash: diversions in place

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update to an earlier traffic warning, police said at 7.45am that the motorway is closed at the Larne Road roundabout to the turn-off at Broughshane in both directions.

The Crebilly Road is also closed between Orkney Drive and Bog Road following the incident.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads are expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and are asked to find alternate routes for their journey.