M2 motorway tragedy claims the life of a male pedestrian

A male pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway early this morning (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred close to Junction 7 on the M2 northbound.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Shortly before 1:25am, police received a report of a serious road traffic collision. Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues but sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.

“The M2 motorway between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has now reopened. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

A general view of the M2 motorway. Photo by: GoogleA general view of the M2 motorway. Photo by: Google
"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available from 1:15am and 1:30am from the area to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131 23/07/23.”

