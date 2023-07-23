A male pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway early this morning (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred close to Junction 7 on the M2 northbound.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Shortly before 1:25am, police received a report of a serious road traffic collision. Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues but sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.

“The M2 motorway between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has now reopened. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

A general view of the M2 motorway. Photo by: Google