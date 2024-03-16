Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police confirmed that officers investigating a report of a man in possession of a knife in the Main Street area of Maghera on Saturday morning have made an arrest.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and being in possession of a blade or pointed weapon in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Part of Maghera town centre was sealed off on Saturday morning. Picture: Google

The Main Street area has now fully reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

The spokesperson added: “We thank the public and local businesses owners for their patience while officers carried out enquiries in relation to this report. The investigation is continuing.”

Part of Maghera was closed off on Saturday morning and the public urged not to approach the man, who was said to have blood on his face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Inspector Brown said: “Officers received a report at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, March 16 that a man was carrying a knife in the Main Street area.

"On the arrival of police, a man, aged in his 20s, around six feet tall, with fair hair and wearing a coat and hat, was detected with blood on his face.

"When approached by police, he made off in the direction of the Glen Road and a police chase in the area ensued.

"A number of windows at a nearby licensed premises had also been smashed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Officers also located two knives outside the premises which have since been removed for further forensic examination.”

Police patrols were carried out to locate and detain the suspect, and the Main Street area was closed to traffic and pedestrians.

An appeal was made for anyone who had any information to contact police.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 2am and 2.30am this morning, and noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 195 16/03/24,” said Insp Brown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would also been keen to review any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help us with our investigation.”