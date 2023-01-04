Magherafelt: male suffers broken jaw and damaged teeth in assault
A male suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth when he was assaulted in Magherafelt town centre.
By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 5:53pm
Appealing for information, police say the incident happened in the Rainey Street area of the town on December 27 around 1.30am.
Anyone who can help police find the person responsible, should contact 101, quoting 317 03/01/23.
