Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Magherafelt: male suffers broken jaw and damaged teeth in assault

A male suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth when he was assaulted in Magherafelt town centre.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 5:53pm

Appealing for information, police say the incident happened in the Rainey Street area of the town on December 27 around 1.30am.

Anyone who can help police find the person responsible, should contact 101, quoting 317 03/01/23.

Read More
Police probe Ballymena town centre burglaries
Most Popular
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Police are appealing for information about the assault.