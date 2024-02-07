Register
BREAKING

Magherafelt Northern Regional College campus welcomes prospective students to open day

Northern Regional College welcomed prospective students and their parents/guardians to Magherafelt campus for the College’s annual ‘Open Day’.
By Michelle BellinghamContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT

The college’s experienced curriculum staff were available during Open Day, giving visitors an opportunity to discuss course options and learn about the facilities at the campus.

Visitors also had a chance to speak to current students and student services staff were on hand to advise about financial and other support available for students.

Applications are now open for 2024/25 academic year. For further information visit www.nrc.ac.uk

Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Cathal McLaughlin shows student Rys Clarke his work.

1. UGC-Image-178187

Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Cathal McLaughlin shows student Rys Clarke his work. Photo: Submitted

Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Fynn O'Neill helps Calum Leacock from Magherafelt High.

2. UGC-Image-178189

Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Fynn O'Neill helps Calum Leacock from Magherafelt High. Photo: Submitted

Alana Campbell and Brandon Schmidt pictured with NRC Business lecturer Cheryl Jeffer at Open Day.

3. UGC-Image-178194

Alana Campbell and Brandon Schmidt pictured with NRC Business lecturer Cheryl Jeffer at Open Day. Photo: Submitted

Aimee Stewart, Jodie-Lee Dobson and Joliene Dobson pictured with NRC lecturer Sharon McKenna-Baxter .

4. UGC-Image-178195

Aimee Stewart, Jodie-Lee Dobson and Joliene Dobson pictured with NRC lecturer Sharon McKenna-Baxter . Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Regional College