The college’s experienced curriculum staff were available during Open Day, giving visitors an opportunity to discuss course options and learn about the facilities at the campus.

Visitors also had a chance to speak to current students and student services staff were on hand to advise about financial and other support available for students.

Applications are now open for 2024/25 academic year. For further information visit www.nrc.ac.uk

1 . UGC-Image-178187 Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Cathal McLaughlin shows student Rys Clarke his work. Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-178189 Northern Regional College Joinery apprentice Fynn O'Neill helps Calum Leacock from Magherafelt High. Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-178194 Alana Campbell and Brandon Schmidt pictured with NRC Business lecturer Cheryl Jeffer at Open Day. Photo: Submitted

4 . UGC-Image-178195 Aimee Stewart, Jodie-Lee Dobson and Joliene Dobson pictured with NRC lecturer Sharon McKenna-Baxter . Photo: Submitted