Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project is the largest solar PV (photovoltaic) roof installation on any Health and Social Care building in Northern Ireland, and one of the largest rooftop installations on the island of Ireland.

Work on the 1.2 MWp (megawatt peak) system is due to be completed by the spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Smyth, Head of Specialist Services with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “We are really delighted that this exciting project to produce clean, renewable energy is underway. Once complete, the reduction in carbon emissions would equate to planting around 8,800 trees for every year it is operating, which is significant.

A £1.2m solar roof installation is underway at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Credit Northern Health and Social Care Trust

“It will not only help us to reduce running costs, but importantly will help us reduce our carbon footprint through generating our own electricity to run the hospital. Renewable energy in health and social care is an important aspect of how we create a more sustainable and cost-efficient system for generations to come.

“This project has been made possible by funding from the Department for the Economy and demonstrates the Trust’s commitment to investing in Causeway Hospital so it can continue to serve the local population for many years to come.

“Renewable energy projects such as this help to reduce our carbon emissions and move us toward our long-term goal of delivering a ‘net zero’ health and social care service for the region.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust’s Energy Team has been delivering a range of sustainability projects, from installing energy-saving LED lighting to replacing inefficient boilers across its estate.

As well as the solar PV installation at Causeway Hospital, smaller-scale solar PV projects have been completed at Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle and at the Route Complex in Ballymoney. Planning is also underway for a solar PV installation and replacement window scheme at the Mid Ulster Hospital, as part of the Trust’s Delivering Value Programme.

Northern HSC Trust Director of Infrastructure Paddy Graffin said: “Our health and social care system as a whole is facing increasing financial pressures and so it is vital that we look across our organisation to ensure we are getting the very best value and identifying areas where we can make efficiencies across our estates.

“We have set up a Delivering Value Programme Board to oversee this work which covers three main areas: productivity, cost control, and sustainability. Investing in renewable energy will help us meet our cost control targets on energy, as well as having benefits for our local environment and communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement