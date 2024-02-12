Make giant memories in Northern Ireland this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From hunting Gruffalos, searching for fairies or helping to save seals, Northern Ireland is bursting with giant experiences to enjoy during your spring family break.

With parents and kids often dragged in different directions by the daily demands of life, an affordable short break is the perfect opportunity to enjoy each other’s uninterrupted company and make memories to last a lifetime.

Discover Northern Ireland has put together the following guide to remind families they are just a small step away from making new giant memories this spring.

Eagle Divers NI, County Antrim

County Antrim

What to do

From the newly refurbished Titanic Belfast to the Ulster Museum and the resplendent Antrim Castle Gardens, culture vultures will be spoilt for choice. The thrill-seekers among us can plunge into the Irish Sea for a snorkelling session with Eagle Divers NI or swing on a zip-line at Colin Glen Activity Centre.

Where to stay

Further Space Glamping Ocean pods

Unwind in the pet friendly, four-bedroom country house at Ned’s Brae View. Nestled in a quiet village, this coastal style home offers an enclosed garden and driveway with a play area for children and outdoor seating. For something completely different, enjoy waking up to ocean views from your glamping pod at Further.Space at Glenarm Castle.

County Armagh

What to do

Lurgaboy Adventure Centre invites its bravest guests to take a leap of faith from 14m and climb Jacob’s Ladder. Walk in the footsteps of ancient warriors at Navan Centre & Fort, visit rare livestock at Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm or seek out fairies, spells and music in Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

Where to stay

For an unforgettably unique experience in the Orchard County, why not rest your weary head at Tepee Valley Campsite on the outskirts of Markethill or embrace the old-world rustic charm of bespoke log cabin apartments at Greenvale Cabins in the heart of the Ring of Gullion.

County Down

What to do

See marine life from around the world at Exploris Aquarium & Seal Sanctuary, hone your survival skills at Finnebrogue Woods Bushcraft, learn the importance of our wetlands at WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, or walk with the alpacas at Ballyburren Outdoor Escapes.

Where to stay

Escape into nature with your loved ones as you surround yourselves with 200 acres of farmland at Kilwarlin Self Catering Cottages or cosy up in front of a wood burning fire at the foot of Slieve Gullion in the pet friendly Clonlum Cottages.

County Fermanagh

What to do

Enjoy canoeing, kayaking and stand up-paddle boarding with outdoor activity provider, Blue Green Yonder, soak up some local history at Headhunters Barber Shop and Railway Museum or delve into the deep and marvel at the waterfalls and lofty chambers that make up the Marble Arch Caves.

Where to stay

Make your break extra special when you stay at the charming, pet friendly lodges at Lusty Beg, unwind in the midst of the Sliabh Beagh mountain range at Hidden Gem Cottages or bring your touring caravan, or tent, to the highly-accessible Share Discovery Village Caravan Park.

County Londonderry

What to do

Learn all about the maiden city at the Tower Museum, grab a selfie in the Quinn household or sit in Sister Michael’s chair as part of the Derry Girls Experience. Ride four-man Dragon SUPs on the Foyle with Far and Wild or saddle up with an experienced guide at the City of Derry Equestrian Centre for a Slow Adventure on horseback through the Faughan Valley.

Where to stay

For an adventure they’ll never forget, check-in to the cosy glamping pods at Benone Getaways – just two minutes from the renowned blue flagged Benone Beach and offering stunning views of Binevenagh Mountain and the Hills of Donegal – these glamping pods provide the perfect base to enjoy some quality alone time with your loved ones.

County Tyrone

What to do

Explore the Sperrin Sculpture Trail and pose for photos with its three giants - Ceoldán, Darach and Nowanois. Experience what life at home was like for Ulster’s emigrants at the Ulster American Folk Park, take a journey through time and space at OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory and set hearts racing at Todd’s Leap Outdoor Activity Centre as you descend the ‘Big Yella Slide.’

Where to stay

The self-catering cottages at An Creagán provide the perfect opportunity for your family to recharge and make memories by the campfire. Alternatively, enjoy magical views and spectacular sunsets at Gortin Glen Glamping pods. Each of these wheelchair accessible pods come with a private hot tub and fire pit and are within minutes of the forest park.