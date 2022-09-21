Man accused of murdering his wife to stand trial in November

Thomas Johnston Rainey (60), of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, is charged with murdering his wife, Katrina, on October 12.

When asked by the court clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday if he had any objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry, Rainey replied 'no'.

Rainey, who appeared by video-link from Maghaberry Prison, also replied 'no' when asked if he had anything to say in answer to the charge.

District Judge Alana McSorley said she was satisfied that there is a prima facie case to answer.

She returned Rainey, in custody, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on November 10.