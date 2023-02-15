Police have confirmed that a road traffic collision in Ballymoney yesterday (Tuesday, February 14) has resulted in a fatality.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant Vicki Green said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area around 6.25pm.

"One man, aged in his seventies, sadly died as a result of the collision.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 of 14/2/23.

"You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

