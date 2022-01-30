Marc Garry Quinn named as road crash victim

He was 18-year-old Marc Garry Quinn from the Castlewellan area.

The incident took place on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan in the early hours of the morning.

Marc died after he was involved in a collision with a Black Kia Sportage shortly before 1.30am. He was treated at the scene, however sadly died in hospital a short time later.

Officers in the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 166 of 30/01/22.