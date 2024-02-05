Marie Curie needs Banbridge and Dromore residents to spring into action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteer collectors can help by giving up a few hours of their time to collect at a local store or street nearby. There will be over 100 collections at local stores or on the street happening throughout the month around Northern Ireland and there’s bound to be one at a time and a place to suit you.

Today one in four people across the UK don’t get the end of life care they need, and Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people with whatever illness they’re likely to die from.

The appeal - the charity’s flagship fundraiser which is supported by headline partner Superdrug - helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care in the community and at our Belfast hospice.

Marie Curie Ambassador Ryan Hand (sitting) and Marie Curie Community Fundraiser Phil Kane are calling on the residents from Banbridge and Dromore to support the Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 5,000 people in Northern Ireland, providing over 28,000 hospice care at home visits.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Television and radio presenter Ryan Hand, Marie Curie’s new Ambassador, is lending his support to call for people to sign up to do a collector shift and get involved in Marie Curie’s ‘Go Yellow’ Day on March 21.

Ryan said: “Marie Curie is one of those vital health services you don’t necessarily know about until one of your relatives or a close friend is facing terminal illness. I know about the- charity, as me and my wider family have needed them when my mother, aunt and cousin died from cancer.

“The charity's nurses and healthcare assistants bring such great comfort and expert nursing care to people and their families in homes all over Northern Ireland and at its Belfast hospice. Giving up a few hours to collect money or putting a few coins in a collection tin, is not a big thing to do but it all adds up to really helping people at the most difficult time.”

Phil Kane, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for the Banbridge area, added: “Whether you’re an Amanda, an Aoife, a Roger or a Ruairi – everyone deserves expert end of life care and support. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, is a brilliant and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in North Down whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need, including the big yellow hat, and ensure it’s the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this Great Daffodil Appeal, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer contact your local Community Fundraiser, Phil Kane on [email protected] or 028 9088 2060.

Superdrug is the headline partner for the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2024. You can also pick up a daffodil pin in any Superdrug store this March and help ensure everyone gets expert care and support right to the end. You can also buy a daffodil pin and a bunch of fresh cut daffodils with 10p per bunch in aid of Marie Curie, from mid-February to end of March in all Spar stores. Coming soon to Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast are eight new ‘Moos on the Mall’ – cow statues decorated in a spring theme by schools, community groups and corporate supporters of Marie Curie.

For information and to donate, please visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil.

Notes to editor:

For further information please contact Joanne Sweeney, Senior PR and Communications Officer, 07850 949543 or [email protected] or contact the Marie Curie Press Office: [email protected] / 0845 073 8699.

Please note, Marie Curie is not a cancer charity but the UK’s leading ‘end of life charity’. We care for people with - any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

About the Great Daffodil Appeal

The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil to support the charity so they can help people with any terminal illness and their families. Right now, 1 in 4 people don't get the care they need at the end of life. With your support, we can help ensure everyone gets the end of life care and support they need. For information and to donate, visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

About Marie Curie

· Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity.

· The charity provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in our hospices and where they live. It is the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK, and campaigns to ensure everyone has a good end of life experience. Whatever the illness, we’re with you to the end.

· If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death and bereavement, Marie Curie can help. Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.

Superdrug and Marie Curie

Superdrug is the headline partner for the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2024.

Since 2013, Superdrug and sister company Savers have raised over £11 million for Marie Curie.Their generous support has helped fund thousands of nursing shifts, so people at the end of life can feel comforted and cared for right to the end.

Superdrug has been a dedicated supporter of the Great Daffodil Appeal since 2013, welcoming collections at all of 800 of their UK stores and raising millions through staff fundraising activities and donations on a range of in-store products.