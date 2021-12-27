Mark Leblanc: police issue appeal to locate missing man

Police say the family of Mark Leblanc are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and welfare.

He was last seen shortly after 2am this morning.

The PSNI issued an appeal on its Antrim and Newtowmabbey Facebook page this morning in the hope that someone can help find him.

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Mark Leblanc

Mr Leblanc is approximately 5’3 in height, of slim build with a stretcher ear ring in his left ear.

He is wearing white tracksuit bottoms, black McKensie coat, Grey trainers and a blue and white top.

Mr Leblanc was last seen riding a white and blue bicycle and has links to the Antrim, Ballymena, Conor and Kells areas.