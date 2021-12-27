Mark Leblanc: police issue appeal to locate missing man

Police in Co Antrim are appealing to the public to help locate a man last seen in the early hours of this morning (Monday, December 27).

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:16 pm

Police say the family of Mark Leblanc are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and welfare.

He was last seen shortly after 2am this morning.

The PSNI issued an appeal on its Antrim and Newtowmabbey Facebook page this morning in the hope that someone can help find him.

Mr Leblanc is approximately 5’3 in height, of slim build with a stretcher ear ring in his left ear.

He is wearing white tracksuit bottoms, black McKensie coat, Grey trainers and a blue and white top.

Mr Leblanc was last seen riding a white and blue bicycle and has links to the Antrim, Ballymena, Conor and Kells areas.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 465 - 27/12/21.

