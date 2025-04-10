Maze Prison site: MP Sorcha Eastwood dodges question on whether economic development should be 'decoupled' from H Blocks

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has dodged a question as to whether development of the former Maze Prison site should go ahead without a ‘peace centre’ which retains the controversial H Blocks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Architect Daniel Libeskind – who was involved in the original proposals for the site – reignited the debate over its future by telling the BBC that Stormont political leaders should end their dispute over the issue.

The DUP have objected to the retention of the H Blocks, saying they would become a shrine to republican terror gangs. Sinn Fein have vetoed the development of the site unless the peace centre goes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday, DUP education minister Paul Givan, who is an MLA for the area, said that economic development of the site should be “decoupled” from the issue of the former prison wing.

“The retained buildings have contaminated that site. That shouldn’t though be a blockade to the wider development of the Maze site”, he said.

The Lagan Valley MLA added: “Let’s get on with developing the rest of the Maze site – decouple the issue of the retained buildings, rather than there being a continual blockade when it comes to the wider development of the site”.

Asked by presenter Chris Buckler whether the two issues should be decoupled, Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood dodged the question. She said: “I’m saying that people have had a chance over the last 13 to 15 years to get it together and they haven’t” – adding that she is not prepared to wait anymore and that the site is of significance to the island of Ireland.