McKillop offers condolences following Carrickfergus crash

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has offered her condolences to the family of a man killed in an incident in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 5:00 pm

Councillor McKillop said the man was from the Ballycastle area and was well known locally.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Councillor McKillop said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a local man in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

“This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally. My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with them.

“I’m sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man’s family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come and I’d ask they rally around them and help in any way they can, while also giving them appropriate space to grieve.”

CarrickfergusSDLP
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise