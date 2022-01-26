McKillop offers condolences following Carrickfergus crash

Councillor McKillop said the man was from the Ballycastle area and was well known locally.
Councillor McKillop said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a local man in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.
“This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally. My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with them.
“I’m sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man’s family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come and I’d ask they rally around them and help in any way they can, while also giving them appropriate space to grieve.”