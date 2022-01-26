McKillop offers condolences following Carrickfergus crash

Councillor McKillop said the man was from the Ballycastle area and was well known locally.

Councillor McKillop said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a local man in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

“This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally. My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with them.